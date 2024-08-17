Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $65,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $319.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $322.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

