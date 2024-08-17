Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,336,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,046,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.68. 2,190,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $533.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $591.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

