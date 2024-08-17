Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,144. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

