Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of EMR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
