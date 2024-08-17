Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.07 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

