Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 7,546 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. 2,130,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

