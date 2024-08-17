Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 756 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $129.57 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

