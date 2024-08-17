Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valvoline Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.