Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 668,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 507,045 shares.The stock last traded at $64.69 and had previously closed at $64.56.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
