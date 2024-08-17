Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 668,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 507,045 shares.The stock last traded at $64.69 and had previously closed at $64.56.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 284.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 283,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

