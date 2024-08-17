Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $106.20. 119,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,086. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $107.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

