Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

