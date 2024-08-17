Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.84 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Velas has a market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $611,860.35 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,623,262,487 coins and its circulating supply is 2,623,262,519 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

