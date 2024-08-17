Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 632.48% and a negative net margin of 29,301.47%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VERB remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,150,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,905,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

