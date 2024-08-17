Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 632.48% and a negative net margin of 29,301.47%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Verb Technology Stock Performance
Shares of VERB remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,150,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,905,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
Verb Technology Company Profile
