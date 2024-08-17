Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Down 12.9%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 98,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 23,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -0.64.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Verde Clean Fuels
Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
