Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Down 12.9%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 98,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 23,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -0.64.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VGAS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.32% of Verde Clean Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

