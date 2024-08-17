Verge Price Tops $0.0035 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $57.71 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,553.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.77 or 0.00578930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00112962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00250890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00072150 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

