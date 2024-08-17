VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118,662 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,161,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,967 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in VeriSign by 94.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in VeriSign by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,531,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.86. 640,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

