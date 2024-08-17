Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Vertex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 542,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.75, a PEG ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.69. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $40.05.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

