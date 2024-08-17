Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after buying an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of VRTX stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,119. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $340.83 and a one year high of $510.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.27.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
Featured Stories
