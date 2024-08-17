Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after buying an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,119. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $340.83 and a one year high of $510.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

