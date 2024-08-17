VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Trading Up 4.5%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.92 and last traded at $111.92. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.10.

VGP Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08.

About VGP

(Get Free Report)

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.