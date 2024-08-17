Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Up 1.4%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.25. 27,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 34,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.
Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82.
Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.
