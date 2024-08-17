Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) traded up 17.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15. 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13,789% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.56.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.