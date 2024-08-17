Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.12

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 131899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 106.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,881,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

