Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,619 shares in the company, valued at $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

