Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.03

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 294600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

