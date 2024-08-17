Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.97

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.97 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 75.74 ($0.97). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 57,850,470 shares traded.
VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 62,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £45,264.24 ($57,793.97). In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 62,867 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £45,264.24 ($57,793.97). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88), for a total value of £428,405.82 ($546,994.15). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 899,996 shares of company stock worth $66,839,712. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
