Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Down 30.2% in July

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc bought 40,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $78,277.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 517,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,710.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 192,148 shares of company stock worth $345,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
