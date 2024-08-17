VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
