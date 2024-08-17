W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Lowered by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $966.37. 294,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,183. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $935.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $950.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

