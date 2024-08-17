Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Wabash National has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.56. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

