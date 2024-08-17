Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4,567.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $44,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $5,214,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.88. 558,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $183.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its 200 day moving average is $169.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

