Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 439,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,111,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Wearable Devices Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Free Report)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.