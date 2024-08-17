Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2028 earnings estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

