Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,881,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

