Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

