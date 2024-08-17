Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $612,410. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.