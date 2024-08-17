Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 283,494 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Western Digital worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,014. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

