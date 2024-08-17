Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 90,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 111,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

