Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WHG

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 2,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.