Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,116. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$946.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9959799 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. In related news, Director Chandra Henry acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$204,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $303,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.61.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

