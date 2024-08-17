Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
