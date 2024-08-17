WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.78 and last traded at $90.75. Approximately 27,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 46,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,449,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

