WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $49.68. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

