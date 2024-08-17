Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 1456215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.06. The company has a market cap of £2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.
Further Reading
