Wolverine World Wide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the average daily volume of 529 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

