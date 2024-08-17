World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,409 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,182.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,358,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 149,433 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in World Kinect by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in World Kinect by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Up 2.2 %

WKC traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 713,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

