World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.99 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $118.99 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00034509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,839,552 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

