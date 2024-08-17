Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.56 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $55.56 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 137,520,080 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 136,001,878.3648709. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.40131136 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3351 active market(s) with $24,233,401.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

