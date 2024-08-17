XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

XOMA Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of XOMA

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.93. XOMA has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in XOMA by 55.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of XOMA by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XOMA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

