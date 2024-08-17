Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 44,580 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Xtant Medical worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Further Reading

