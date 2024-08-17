XYO Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $60.39 million and approximately $362,759.33 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,506.76 or 0.99982959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00451535 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $398,030.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

